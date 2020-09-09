Robin Lehner records fourth shutout of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights evened their Western Conference Final with the Dallas Stars at one game apiece on Tuesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta thanks to the brilliant goaltending of Robin Lehner of Gothenburg, Sweden. Lehner made 24 saves on Tuesday for his fourth shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to date. The Golden Knights defeated the Stars 3-0.

Lehner made five saves in the first period, seven saves in the second period and 12 saves in the third period. Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario led the Stars with four shots on goal.

Lehner’s three previous shutouts in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs all came against the Vancouver Canucks. Lehner blanked the Canucks 5-0 on August 23, 3-0 on August 29, and 3-0 on September 4. So far in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lehner has a record of nine wins, four losses, a goals against average of 1.84, and a save percentage of .924.

It should be noted that Lehner only had one shutout in 36 games during the regular season with the Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights. That shutout came in a Golden Knights uniform in a 3-0 Vegas win over the New Jersey Devils on March 3.

Lehner has also separated himself clearly from Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Even though Fleury is a Canadian Olympic gold medalist from the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, the top goaltender from the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championships, and a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, and 2017), he has just been outplayed by Lehner in these playoffs.

Offensively for the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Paul Stastny of St. Louis, MO led the Golden Knights with two points (one goal and one assist). Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czech Republic, and William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden scored the other goals for Vegas.

Game three of the best out of seven series is Thursday. Please note all games during the series take place at 6 pm MT except for the possible game seven on September 18, which will be at 7 pm MT.