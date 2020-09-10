Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

By September 10, 2020 10:43 am

By |

Sep 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first half in game four of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs Denver)

30 points, 10-22 FG, 8-8 FT, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 2 block

KL has the Clippers on the brink of the Western Conference Finals.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home