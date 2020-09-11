9/11/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

The New York Mets (20-24) closed out their last homestand with a dramatic win, rallying to top the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. The victory was big for the Mets, who really can’t afford many more losses if they hope to sneak into the playoffs. The schedule gets a bit harder for the Mets from here, including this six-game road trip against a pair of postseason contenders. First up is a trip up to Buffalo, the 2020 home of the Toronto Blue Jays (24-19), for a three-game set. First pitch for the weekend series is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

2019 was a difficult year for the Blue Jays, who went 67-95 to finish in fourth place in the American League East, 36 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. There were signs of optimism in Toronto, however, thanks to the emergence of some talented young position players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays made a big splash in free agency, signing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu to be their ace, and they have played well despite being barred from playing in Toronto this season. With Buffalo as their home, the Blue Jays have surged into second place in their division and are looking at closing in on a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (3-1, 1.69 ERA), to the bump today. deGrom was dominant in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings and striking out 12 Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday to pick up his third win of the season. Toronto will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-0, 4.94 ERA). Anderson was hammered by the Boston Red Sox last Saturday, giving up six runs in four innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the game evolved into a slugfest. The Blue Jays ended up losing 9-8.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

