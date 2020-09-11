Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

Sep 10, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Houston)

29 points, 10-18 FG, 9-9 FT, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

AD has the Lakers one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

 

