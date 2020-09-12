Alexander Zverev delivers remarkable comeback in semis of 2020 U.S. Open

We now know who the singles finalists will be at the 2020 United States Open from Flushing Meadows, NY. On the women’s side on Saturday, fourth-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, and on the men’s side, second-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria will face fifth-seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Sunday. The fact that Zverev is in the final at all is impressive, as he came away with a dramatic five set victory in the semi-finals on Friday afternoon.

For the first part of Friday’s men’s singles semifinals match between Zverev and the 20th ranked Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, it was looking like it was going to go the Spaniard’s way. It was a dominant hour of tennis, as Zverev struggled mightily on the tennis court and lost 6-3, 6-2.

However, when Zverev was able to break Carreno Busta’s serve late in the second set, and then won a convincing service game with numerous aces, in which Carreno Busta barely moved a muscle, the momentum shifted to the German. In the next three sets, Zverev won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to win the match in five sets.

In the process, Zverev became the sixth men’s tennis player of all-time to win a U.S. Open semifinal match after being down two sets to none according to ESPN. He follows Manuel Orantes of Spain (1975), Vitas Gerulaitis of the United States (1979), Bjorn Borg of Sweden (1980), Andy Roddick of the United States (2003), and Novak Djokovic of Serbia (2011).

In the other men’s semi-final match, Thiem defeated the third-seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia quite easily in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, 7-6.

In the women’s semi-finals on Thursday, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus eliminated third-ranked Serena Williams of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, Osaka beat another American in Jennifer Brady by a score of 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. Azarenka and Osaka have each won two grand slam titles in the past.