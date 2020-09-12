NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Hoops Manifesto

Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during a socially distanced post game interview after defeating the Toronto Raptors in game seven of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jayson Tatum – Boston (vs Toronto)

29 points, 9-23 FG, 7-10 FT, 4 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Tatum helped slay the defending champs, now it’s off to the Eastern Finals.

 

