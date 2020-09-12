The Livest Dog at UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill - Justine Kish

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Justine Kish

Opponent: Sabina Mazo

Odds: +236 (bet $100 to win $236)

Sabina Mazo has been the darling of the betting public her whole career. In each of her UFC and LFA bouts, she’s closed as a favorite (and only one did she open as an underdog). Part of the reason for that is when you go to do film study on her, a couple of vicious KO highlights shows up. Back to back head kicks tend to get anybody excited, but those are her only two finishes in her career. This gets the line a tad off from where it should be already.

As for the actual stylistic benefits of this matchup, Mazo has done pretty poorly in the UFC against strikers who can match her punch for punch. She lost a decision to Maryna Moroz and just barely did enough to top JJ Aldrich (although a majority of media members scored it for Aldrich). Take those two fights out and the only clear victory she has is over Shana Dobson, who she relied on her wrestling to beat.

Justine Kish is a better striker than Aldrich in a lot of ways. She may have slightly less volume sometimes, but seems to be better technically. Combine this with the fact that Mazo is unlikely to try to turn this into a grappling match, and these odds look like gold.







2020 Record: 10–15

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $177

Return on Investment: 7%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

