UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Results

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill

Sept 12, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):

Michelle Waterson (17-8, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (12-8, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Khama Worthy (16-6, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Ottman Azaitar (12-0, #66 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Roxanne Modafferi (24-17, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (11-4, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heayweights:

Ed Herman (25-14, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Mike Rodriguez (11-4, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Alan Patrick (15-2, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green (26-10-1, #65 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Billy Quarantillo (14-2, #42 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson (13-3, #44 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Julia Avila (8-1, #23 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sijara Eubanks (5-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER BY UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27 x 3)

Lightweights:

Roosevelt Roberts (10-2, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Croom (21-12) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) ROUND 1 (0:31)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Romanov (11-0) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARM TRIANGE CHOKE)- ROUND 2 (4:22)

vs Rogue Martinez (15-5-2)

Catchweight (165 lbs):

Jalin Turner (9-5, #36 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE)- ROUND 2 (4:20)

vs Brok Weaver (15-5, #70 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (14-7, #37 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 2, 29-28)nh

vs Anthony Ivy (8-3, #68 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sabina Mazo (8-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) ROUND 3 (3:57)

vs Justine Kish (7-2, #13 ranked women’s flyweight)

