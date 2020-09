𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐮 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫 | 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 📸 Petit moment père-fille avant le travail. 🥰 Nothing like a little father-daughter time before work.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dF3B7wpsKF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 13, 2020

Oh man, do you remember hockey games with fans in the stands? Do you remember going to work? Do you remember when going out or going to work were things you felt safe bringing children to? Do you remember the Detroit Red Wings?!