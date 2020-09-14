Al-Rayyan SC Star Mizo Amin is Absolutely Fearless Under the Basket

[ Mizo Amin, jersey no.8, with a left-handed layup against Chinese center player Zhou Qi ]

Mizo Amin is best known for his long-range bombs, but Qatar’s Al-Rayyan swingman has much more to his game. Mohammed Hassan A Mohamed, known to many as Mizo Amin, has made a name for himself by being a weapon of offense from beyond the three-point line, even earning the nickname KO3 (King Of Threes) and backing it up with the award of the best three-point shooter in the Gulf (GCC) Region in 2017. He has earned the title of best three-point shooter twice in the Qatari basketball league. While his shooting is his most polished skill, Mizo Amin is more than just a shooter, he is also a scorer who is unstoppable under the basket.

The midrange and close shot aspect of Mizo Amin is very much underrated and overlooked because of his affinity for the three-point shot, and how much spacing his prowess creates for the rest of the team in the flow of their offense. Mizo has shown glimpses of his finishing under the basket and his ball-handling ability strongly suggests that he can get to the rim when he wants. While he is not the fastest amongst guards, Mizo Amin is a crafty ball handler with long strides at 6’3’’ and an aggressive first step. His long-range ability means he can easily draw out the defense and get to the basket with fakes because his defender always has to respect his range. Against China, in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championships, Mizo showed his repertoire of scoring and was a handful for the Chinese, leading all scorers in the game at half time. He mixed up his offense, attacking the twin towers of Zhou Qi and Yi Jianlian, both of whom stand at a skyscraping 7’1’’. The Qatari guard was aggressive and fearless, beating Zhou Qi for his first basket of the game, before reminding the opponent of his threat from deep. It was an illustrative performance of KO3’s around-the-basket game, as he went to the rim repeatedly and got his points, showing off his ability to finish with either hand, great body control, and strength, to absorb contact on his way to the basket.

FIBA Asia Championship highlights QATAR vs CHINA





[Mizo Amin with Chinese X-NBA Player Yi Jianlian after the game]

As Qatar prepares for another run in the FIBA Asia Championship and World Cup, Al-Rayyan looking to recapture the kind of aura that made them the most influential team in Qatari basketball league. Mizo Amin who is also pivotal in both teams due to his all-around multi-successful-level of scoring will be needed every step of the way. Now a seasoned player and a wealth of experience, surely Mizo Amin will mix up his game to keep opponents guessing and reveal more of that impressive under-the-basket game.