9/15/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The path forward is very clear for the New York Mets (21-26). After dropping two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets find themselves two games out of a playoff spot with four teams to pass. That will require a lot of winning, which the Mets need to do beginning with this series against the Philadelphia Phillies (23-23). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.07 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello was hit hard by the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 7-6 win. The Phillies will counter with righty Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.54 ERA). Arrieta pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision. Philadelphia went on to lose the game 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: