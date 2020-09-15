9/15/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The path forward is very clear for the New York Mets (21-26). After dropping two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets find themselves two games out of a playoff spot with four teams to pass. That will require a lot of winning, which the Mets need to do beginning with this series against the Philadelphia Phillies (23-23). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.07 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello was hit hard by the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 7-6 win. The Phillies will counter with righty Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.54 ERA). Arrieta pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Thursday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision. Philadelphia went on to lose the game 7-6.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 2-5 against the Phillies so far this season and split a four-game series with them on Labor Day weekend at Citi Field.
- The Phillies swept the Mets in a three-game series at Citizen’s Bank Park in mid-August.
- Porcello is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.
- Arrieta faced the Mets on September 4, allowing two runs in seven innings to pick up his third win of the season.
- After sitting out their last two games with lefties on the mound Andres Gimenez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gimenez will bat eighth and play shortstop.
- Jean Segura (5 for 18, 3B, HR, RBI) and J.T. Realmuto (4 for 14, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Porcello.
- Pete Alonso (5 for 16, 2B, RBI), Todd Frazier (9 for 31, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI), Jeff McNeil (13 for 23, 2B, HR, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (4 for 13, 2B), Wilson Ramos (5 for 16, 2 RBI) and Dominic Smith (5 for 10, 2 2B, HR, RBI) have fared well against Arrieta in the past.