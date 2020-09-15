Dallas Stars reach 2020 Stanley Cup Finals

The Dallas Stars are in the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals. On Monday, the Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on an overtime winner by Denis Gurianov of Tolyatti, Russia. With the victory, the Stars beat the Golden Knights four games to one in the Western Conference Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Gurianov scored the overtime winner on the power play from John Klingberg of Gothenburg, Sweden and Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland. The Stars were on the power play because Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud had taken a two-minute minor penalty for shooting the puck over the glass.

For Gurianov, it was his second game winning goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also scored the game winner in a 5-4 Stars win over the Colorado Avalanche in game four of the Western Conference semifinals on August 30.

Gurianov has had quite the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff. After only having 29 points in 64 games during the regular season, he has 15 points in 20 games during the playoffs. In the postseason so far, Gurianov has nine goals and eight assists, is a +1 with two penalty minutes, 45 shots on goal, seven power play points, 47 shots on goal, one faceoff win, six blocked shots, 67 hits, eight takeaways and 15 giveaways. Gurianov leads the Stars in points among right wingers in the playoffs, and is really starting to be a dependable forward for Rick Bowness’s bunch.

Dallas is still awaiting who they will face in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Tampa Bay Lightning currently lead the New York Islanders three games to one in the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning can close out the series on Tuesday night with a win at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

At this time the Stanley Cup Finals are projected to start on September 22, however if the Lightning win the Eastern Final as early as tonight, it would make complete sense for the Stanley Cup Final to start significantly earlier. Due to the fact players are in a bubble, it may even start as early as Thursday.