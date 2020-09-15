No Extra Substitutes Votes the English Premier League

After a short delay in finishing the English Premier League, the clubs were able to conclude the 2019-2020 campaign successfully during the summer. One rule that was changed to make circumstances easier for clubs was concerning substitutions during the games. Each club was able to have a larger substitute bench, with nine players present, as well as use up to five substitutions during the 90 minutes. The Premier League has now voted on whether this should be a permanent change for clubs ahead of the new 2020-2021 season.

League Votes Against Changes

Before the temporary law change, every club was able to have seven players on the bench. In addition, they could use up to three substitutes in the match. After a vote, the Premier League has decided that this rule is going to be reinstated. Some 13 Premier League clubs decided that they preferred these traditional rules for the new season. Only seven clubs voted for the five substitutions in each match, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. Examples of clubs that voted against five subs include Fulham, Leeds and West Brom.

Why do we think that the vote failed? Well, there are a number of clubs that believe this rule would have worked in favor for the larger clubs. Indeed, it would have given them an unfair advantage. Namely, this is because they have larger squads that have more talent that they can use. If you are into sports betting, this might become a consideration on what teams you choose to back and the type of bet you place.

However, some of the larger clubs have expressed their disappointment that there will not be more substitutes on offer. The Premier League will have 38 games in the 2020-2021 season. They will be played over the course of a shorter period of time than normal. Namely, this will be four weeks shorter than players are used to. This could mean that player welfare is going to be affected and teams may find this exhausting. It could affect the performance level of the players individually, as well as the team as a whole.

Of course, there is also the consideration of teams that are playing in Europe. International matches will be going ahead too during the season, as well as the two national cup competitions. With a condensed season, plus all of these tournaments, some teams may struggle to feature their top players in good form.

Other Discussions Held

While the Premier League were voting on the number of substitutions, there were also other discussions held. Namely, what the threshold should be when it comes to how many games should be played per season. In other words, when it would be appropriate to play on or end the season prematurely for any reason. The discussions were not conclusive and it is likely that this matter will be discussed again at a later date. Something that was decided on whether there will be drink breaks for players. These are no longer going to happen during the first or second half of a game.