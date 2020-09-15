The HOVG Podcast: Mick Foley

By The Hall of Very Good | September 15, 2020 12:57 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mick Foley.

The hardcore wrestling legend (and New York Times bestselling author) talks to the boys about his lifelong love affair with the New York Yankees, that time he met his idol Thurman Munson, going from the WiffleBall diamond to becoming a professional wrestling Hall of Famer and picks which players from his childhood best mirror the iconic “Three Faces of Foley”.

SHOW NOTES:

I was devestated when Thurmon Munson died. He was by far my favorite player, and I was so proud to share his birthday – June 7th. I just recently found this photo of Thurm signing my auograph book – in 1972, I think. @Yankees https://t.co/9qwlNSeb1d pic.twitter.com/m4sSziuZCp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 19, 2020

Kevin James reunited with high school wrestling pal Mick Foley on TV

The evolution of Mick Foley took place on Monday Night Raw

The curious of tale of Fritz Peterson and Mike Kekich

MICK’S BOOKS

