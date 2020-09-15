Top five NFL performers from Week 1 in 2020

It was definitely an exciting week one of the National Football League. In a regular feature every Tuesday, we will take a look at the top five offensive performers on winning teams in the NFL.

5) Josh Jacobs–Las Vegas Raiders–I now have to get used to typing Las Vegas next to Raiders instead of Los Angeles or Oakland. On Sunday, Jacobs was the top running back in fantasy football, as he rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns, alongside four catches for 46 yards. The Raiders won their first game as Las Vegas, as they defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-30 in a very high scoring contest.

4) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills–There is no doubt that the Bills are looking to stop New England’s dynasty in the AFC East. On Sunday, the Bills won their first game of the season as they knocked off Miami 27-17. Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 57 yards rushing and another touchdown on the ground.

3) Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens–The Ravens hammered the Cleveland Browns 38-6 on Sunday in an AFC North Division matchup. There is no doubt that Jackson is one of the most elite quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Jackson destroyed the Browns defense by completing 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, along with seven rushes for 45 yards.

2) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–This was supposed to be a tough NFC North Division battle for the Packers against their biggest division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. I guess no one gave Aaron Rodgers the memo. Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers beat the Vikings by nine points on the road, 43-34.

1)Russell Wilson–Seattle Seahawks–If the Seahawks go far this season, it will be because of the play of their star quarterback, Russell Wilson. On Sunday, Wilson once again displayed his phenomenal talents as he completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, along with 29 rushing yards in a 38-25 Seattle win over Atlanta.