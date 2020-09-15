Tyron Woodley Scouting Report
Vitals
5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox
April 7, 1982
Record
19-5-1 (UFC: 9-4-1)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler
Championships Held
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-2019 (four successful title defenses)
Strengths
– fantastic MMA wrestler
– very experienced
– explosive athlete
– knockout power in his hands
– scores lots of knockdowns
– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height
– very well coached
– smart, cerebral fighter
– one of the best takedown defenses in UFC history
– very good significant striking defense
– very durable – only been finished once
– extensive championship experience
Weaknesses
– short for a welterweight
– getting old for a fighter
– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t look for many submissions
– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before
– bad habit of backing himself into the fence
– looked horrible his last two fights
Synopsis
T-Wood’s quest to be the best welterweight of all-time went out the window when he ran into the Nigerian Nightmare.