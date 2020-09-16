9/16/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

If there was ever a loss that epitomized the 2020 New York Mets (21-27), it was last night’s 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (24-23). The Mets got mediocre starting pitching from Rick Porcello, who gave up four runs in six innings of work, left a small army on the basepaths, and short-circuited a rally with bad baserunning. All of these things help explain why the Mets are six games below .500 and likely to miss the postseason despite an expanded playoff field. The Mets have to essentially run the table to have a shot, which they will look to start today by snapping a three-game losing streak tonight. First pitch for the middle game of their series with the Phillies is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.67 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was strong in his last start, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays last Friday. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.47 ERA). Wheeler last pitched against the Mets on September 7th, giving up three runs in six innings before the bullpen coughed up his lead in a game Philadelphia hung on to win 9-8 in 10 innings. The Phillies had to skip Wheeler’s last start after he ripped a fingernail putting on pants (yes, this actually happened).

