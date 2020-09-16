Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Sept 16/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 507 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 272 3 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5 4 5 A.J. McKee 130.5 5 7 Adam Borics 112.5 5 6 Daniel Straus 112.5 7 20 Jay-Jay Wilson 95 8 13 Aaron Pico 93 9 9 Daniel Carey 81 10 11 Henry Corrales 77.5 11 12 Leandro Higo 76 12 17 Cris Lencioni 73.5 13 15 Daniel Weichel 70 14 21 Weber Almeida 62.5 15 14 Tywan Claxton 62 16 19 Gaston Bolanos 53 17 22 AJ Agazarm 39.5 18 41 Lucas Brennan 38 19 25 John Teixeira 34 19 24 Sam Sicilia 34 21 26 Ciaran Clarke 32 22 28 Dylan Logan 29 23 29 Adil Benjilany 27.5 23 29 Ilias Bulaid 27.5 25 NR Chris Hatley 27 26 32 Richie Smullen 26.5 27 33 Aiden Lee 25 28 35 Gabriel Varga 22.5 28 35 George Courtney 22.5 30 38 Adel Altamimi 20 31 39 Frans Mlambo 17 32 40 Nathan Rose 16 33 42 Jeremy Petley 13.5 34 44 Kevin Croom 10 35 45 Kai Kamaka III 9.5 36 46 Salim Mukhidinov 8 37 43 Robert Whiteford 5 38 49 Saul Rogers 4.5 39 50 Adam Gustab 0 39 50 Damian Frankiewicz 0 39 50 Daniel Crawford 0 39 50 Jacob Landin 0 39 50 Jamese Taylor 0 39 50 Mario Navarro 0 39 50 Ranjeet Baria 0 39 50 Spencer Higa 0 39 NR Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

