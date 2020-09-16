Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

By September 16, 2020 2:32 pm

Sep 15, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in game seven of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Clippers)

16 points, 5-13 FG, 6-6 FT, 22 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks

Back-to-back Fantasy Stud honors for The Joker. Which is far more important than making the Western Conference Finals.

 

