Top Five Reasons to Take up Golf this Summer

Are you looking to get outdoors more this summer?

Are you wanting to find a new hobby that could provide hours of fun as well as increasing your fitness?

Well, taking up golf may be just what you need.

One of the most loved sports on the planet, golf can be played either as a leisurely hobby or an intense and challenging sport.

Maybe you fancy becoming the next Tiger Woods or just getting out of the house and doing something fun in the fresh air, either way, taking up golf can have positive effects on your mind, body, and overall well-being.

There are many reasons why golf would be perfect to take up this summer and in this post, I will go over the top five to give you an insight as to why you need to lace up your golfing shoes and get swinging.

Fresh Air and Getting Out

Many people have complained of not getting enough fresh air recently and it’s understandable why people miss the outdoors when they are confined indoors.

Being outside in the fresh air, especially somewhere as beautiful as a well-landscaped golf course can provide numerous benefits.

Taking the opportunity to breathe in a plentiful supply of clean, clear air has been known to boost your immune system, improve your breathing, and assist with everything from digestive issues and fighting acne.

Traversing the golfing green also gives you the chance to take in some valuable Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is reported to have many beneficial effects including reducing your risk of Alzheimer’s, lowering blood pressure, and increasing bone strength.

Additionally, by taking some time to get outdoors and get some fresh air and direct sunlight, you can help reset your sleep-wake pattern and massively improve your overall mood.

Exercise

Another benefit of taking up golf is the opportunity it gives to increase and import our exercise regime.

We are all well aware of how important it is to get exercise and the health aspects of being physically fit and healthy, and by playing golf you can increase your cardiovascular exercise.

An average game of golf can last around four hours and during this time the participants will walk anywhere between three to six miles.

This means that for those of you wanting to get in ten thousand steps, you can easily achieve this goal just by playing a leisurely game of golf with your friends.

Learn New Skills

If you are new to golf, you could potentially learn some pretty amazing skills during the course of learning how to play.

Quite apart from the specific golfing related skills of teeing off, positioning, putting, and all the rest, you will have the opportunity to learn some more significant life lessons.

Golf is a game of patience and I’m sure you will agree that most people could certainly learn to be more patient.

Another lesson you could pick up from golf is one of dedication.

Tiger Woods didn’t just become a five-time Masters champion overnight, he had to put in the hours and really apply himself to his craft.

Whilst it would be foolish to suggest you could achieve such sporting heights just by continuing to practice, by learning how to be dedicated and focus on your goals you could certainly apply this to other areas of your life and see some great success.

Make Friends

Golf is one of the most social sports and hobbies out there.

A typical game will have between two and four players and it’s a well-known activity to play while conducting informal business meetings.

For a long time, golf clubs had a poor reputation for welcoming newcomers and while it is true that many had and still have many regulations members must adhere to, plenty of the more outdated and archaic bye-laws have been relaxed or got rid of entirely.

Many golf clubs have a wide range age of members and contrary to popular opinion actually have a fairly diverse list of members.

Whether you are socializing over tea at the clubhouse or having some much-needed banter on the green, golf is an excellent way of meeting new people, making friends, and widening your social circle.

Have Fun

One of the best things about taking up golf is that it provides a great opportunity to let your hair down and have fun!

In these modern times, it can be easy to get caught up in work and have no time to relax and let your hair down.

Playing golf is a much-needed respite from the stress of work and in addition to all of the above-listed benefits allows you to have fun with friends and relax.

Conclusion

In conclusion, then, there are many reasons to take up golf this summer and I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a new hobby.

