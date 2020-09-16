WWE NXT (9/16) Results And Review: Two Championship Matches, #1 Contender Matches Announced For Next Week, And More

This edition of NXT took place at Full Sail University in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. The show featured two big championship matches which included the NXT North American Championship as Damien Priest defended against Timothy Thatcher and the NXT Tag Team Championship as Breezango defended against the former champions Imperium. Plus, the NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai took on Shotzi Blackheart in a non title match.

Io Shirai Defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Review: Really great match. Shotzi really put on a great performance and really put her in a spot where she might become a contender for the title at some point. Io was great as always in her matches.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Desmond Troy

Ciampa brought a chair into the ring until Jake Atlas came out. He reminded Ciampa that he took him out. He wants to challenge Ciampa to a match next week. Ciampa smiled as to say he accepts.

Review: Short squash which is what was pretty much going to be going in the match.

Drake Maverick was interviewed saying he might not get along with Killian Dain but the Undisputed Era is their common enemy.

Finn Balor appeared in a video promo saying that he is the brand and the brand needs him. He tells his challengers to line up to face him because he will put them down.

Austin Theory came down to the ring. He calls himself a first ballot Hall Of Famer. He called his match with Bronson Reed a fluke and will prove it in his match. Kushida came out foe the match.

Kushida Defeated Austin Theory

Review: I’m surprised they had Kushida win this but it looks like they are giving Kushida a bit of a story line here which is cool. The match itself was not too bad.

A video promo at the Gargano house showed Candice LeRae talk about what Tegan Knox did at their house last week. Johnny said he is sending Tegan the bill for their TV. Candice claimed she will win the Women’s #1 Contender Battle Royal next week. Johnny claimed they will have gold around their waists and a brand new television.

Breezango Defeated Imperium To Retain The NXT Tag Team Championship

Review: Very good match. It was as good as the last time they fought. I don’t know what team could possibly be in line for a tag title shot now since the tag roster is not that strong.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter Defeated Xia Li and Jessi Kamea

Kacy and Kayden show respect to Jessi and Xia after the match but Xia refused to show respect back to them and walked away.

Review: Pretty good match. They may have some storyline or twist now for Xia’s character after that but I guess we’ll see.

Drake found Killian backstage asking if he is ready to take Undisputed Era on. Killian said he is not his partner but he told Drake that he can face them alone.

Tegan Knox appeared in a video promo saying that she just wanted her friend back but it didn’t happen just like Candice won’t win the battle royal next week. She told Io Shirai that this time everything will be different.

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick Defeated Undisputed Era By DQ

Drake prevented Fish from nailing Dain with a chair after the first chair shot on Dain. Dain tossed them out of the ring. Drake celebrated with Dain and pushed him. Dain knocked Drake out with a right hand shot and left the ring.

Review: Good match. I like the dynamics of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick being a odd couple tag team and the story being played out during the match.

Jake Atlas was being interviewed in the parking lot saying that Ciampa lit a fire under him. Ciampa attacked him from behind until officials and Kyle O’Reily stopped him. Kyle told him to save it for next week. Ciampa said he’ll be seeing Jake and Kyle next week.

William Regal announced that there will be a first ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match next week to determine who will face Finn Balor for the NXT title at NXT Takeover.

Damien Priest Defeated Timothy Thatcher To Retain The North American Championship

Review: Really physical match. I didn’t think Thatcher was winning this match. I see Thatcher becoming North American Champion at some point, maybe he beats Priest for the title down the line.

Overall Review: It was a solid show. It wasn’t a masterpiece but it helped set up a lot of stuff for next week and the next Takeover which will be in October.

Overall Grade: 6/10