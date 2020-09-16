Your Morning Dump... Where hero ball caused the Celtics demise in Game 1

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

And as Miami sliced into Boston’s lead, the Celtics became more predictable offensively. It became the Jayson Tatum Show, and it wasn’t a highly rated performance. He went 2 for 10 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Celtics scrapped the offensive game plan that got them there and relied on Tatum to be great. But that cost them. Tatum settled for a 27-footer to try to win the game at the end of regulation with the Celtics in the bonus and the opportunity to drive. Meanwhile, players such as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were left out of the equation. The Celtics tried to win with hero ball, while the Heat peppered the Celtics with baskets from all of their starters. “The fouls killed us,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Then the transition. Our transition defense, in addition to playing slower and pounding the ball more, we’ve just got to be a lot better in all those areas. These games go back and forth like this. We were down 6, then took that lead. We’ve got to play better, though. Transition defense really stands out. That Herro three with a minute left in regulation was a killer. There were multiple other plays that led up to that, that I thought let them back in.”

Globe

I’m not going to roast Jayson Tatum because if he makes one or two more shots, then we’re having a coronation this morning. But that’s the thin margin of error you’re dealing with in the Eastern Conference Finals.

I think the problem sits more with the stagnant offense. The hero ball is a direct result of “pounding the ball.” You can’t exactly whip the ball around the perimeter when you’ve dribbled 15 seconds off the shot clock.

I’m looking for Brad Stevens here. He needs to figure out the solution. It seemed like every 4th quarter possession involved Kemba and Tatum awkwardly square-dancing around Heat defenders on the perimeter. For all his chucking, Marcus Smart can be an excellent facilitator. Maybe you have him run some sets?

Speaking of Smart, he planted the seeds of hero ball in the 1st quarter. With the Celtics up 13 (and Marcus with 10 points on 4-5 FG) and threatening to blow the game open, Smart uncorked three horrific shots and a wild turnover. The Heat ended the quarter down only 8 and found new life in the 2nd.

On Page 2, Kemba picked a bad month to stop making shots.

Over the last five games, Walker has shot 14.7 percent from deep. In order beginning in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, he has shot 1-for-6, 1-for-6, 1-for-6, 1-for-7 and 1-for-9 from three. On Tuesday, he once again couldn’t find his shot from behind the arc against the Miami Heat in Boston’s 117-114 overtime loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, finishing 6-for-19 overall. Walker himself put it most succinctly. “I’m just playing terrible to be honest,” he said. “Not much I can say but I have to be better. I have to do better for this team on both ends of the floor, have to make better decisions, just have to make shots overall.”

Mass Live

Many of you are wondering if Kemba is healthy. He looks fine (effort, not execution) to me on defense.

Stevens pointed to the box-and-one defense in the Toronto series, and last night we heard about Bam Adebayo’s length causing problems in PnR switches.

He needs to be better. And if he’s not, Stevens needs to move people around on offense and put them in a position to succeed.

As for Walker’s defense, BSJ’s Brian Robb points out three examples where Kemba’s poor decisions cost the Celtics bigtime late in the game.

And finally, Duece is in the house.

Jayson Tatum is reunited with his son, Deuce ❤ (via @celtics)pic.twitter.com/A8xwzPKSvE — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2020

