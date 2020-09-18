3 of the best sports video games

While rooting for your favorite team at an actual game is without a doubt a really good time, sometimes you can yearn to control the players movements yourself to make them play exactly how you want them to. It really gives you a feeling of control and gives you the opportunity to shape the game the way you want to. It’s really no mystery why sports video games have become so popular. If you are more into just watching the games in real life and playing online casinos like the ones you can play on online casino in the halftimes you just go ahead. Everyone else, keep reading and take a look at some of the best sports video games ever made.

FIFA 10

Football, european style of course, is said to be the most widespread sport in the world. Therefore, it makes sense that FIFA in general would be a popular video game. FIFA 10 is a bit extra and offers options such as “Manager Mode” and “Virtual Pro” which makes the game even more interesting and fun. Furthermore FIFA 10 gives you realistic performances, really spectacular graphics and an engaging game play to provide the soccer experience to end them all.

Snowboard Super Cross 3

If you enjoy riding down the slopes in the winter you should definitely try out Snowboard Super Cross 3. It has great graphics and wide-open tracks to ensure lots of time for just hanging around. This edition comes with 262 mountain cams to give you the full experience. With the relaxed background music and a bunch of new tricks to try out you are ensured plenty of great hours playing this game.

Punch-Out!!

Have you ever dreamed of being the next Mike Tyson? Well here’s your chance. It might be one of the older games, released over twenty years ago, but it sure is a classic. Even though it might not give out the complete truth when it comes to boxing matches, it ensures hours of fun. The game has unique characters and you will need precise timing, lots of rhythm, and of course determination to earn your victory over them. So get your inner boxer out and give this good old classic a spin – you won’t regret it, that’s for sure.