9/18/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

It may not be pretty, but the New York Mets (23-27) are still alive in the playoff race. The Mets rallied for the second straight game last night, overcoming a 6-3 deficit to top the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 to close to within 1.5 games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. With only 10 games to go, the Mets realistically need to win at least seven games to give themselves a shot. That run could begin tonight as the Mets look to extend their three-game winning streak as they begin their final homestand of the season against the Atlanta Braves (29-21). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander Steven Matz (0-4, 8.63 ERA) to the mound tonight for his first start since August 15. Matz last pitched against the New York Yankees on August 29, tossing a scoreless inning of relief before leaving with an injury. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (6-0, 1.98 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Fried last pitched on September 5, allowing three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals, but he did not factor in the decision. Atlanta ended up losing the game 10-4 and Fried landed on the injured list shortly afterward.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: