Locker room outburst resolved in early morning hotel meeting

September 18, 2020 1:43 pm

Woj has an update on the Celtics extra-curricular activities:

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens held a late night hotel meeting with the team’s leaders on Thursday to talk through the frustration and emotions that spilled into the locker room after a Game 2 loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals, sources told ESPN.

Stevens met with Jayson TatumKemba WalkerJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart starting around after 1 a.m. ET, and let those players talk through the issues that had led to significant yelling and outbursts in the post-game locker room, sources said.

Among the coaching staff and players, there was a belief that players had sufficiently talked through the issues and were ready to start preparing for Game 3 on Saturday, sources said.

Woj added that the situation never escalated to a physical confrontation. I have zero concerns about this incident and ‘m hopeful the Celtics will respond with more hustle and toughness in Game 3. And better ball-movement. Protect the ball, too. And that zone defense, Stevens needs a strategy for that. Anything else I’m forgetting?

In unrelated news, Jayson Tatum received one 5th place vote for MVP and finished 12th

