UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Sept 18/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 3 Jan Blachowicz 183 2 3 4 Glover Teixeira 163 3 4 1 Dominick Reyes 152.5 4 6 2 Thiago Santos 138 5 9 Ovince Saint Preux 121 6 5 8 Anthony Smith 120 6 8 7 Volkan Oezdemir 120 8 16 5 Aleksandar Rakic 100 9 12 Jimmy Crute 92 10 11 9 Nikita Krylov 89 11 13 11 Johnny Walker 86 12 14 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 77 13 15 12 Ryan Spann 76.5 14 17 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 74 15 18 Ion Cutelaba 72 16 19 13 Magomed Ankalaev 68 17 21 15 Paul Craig 62.5 18 23 Ed Herman 47 19 22 Sam Alvey 43.5 20 23 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 21 25 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 41.5 22 26 6 Jiri Prochazka 40 23 27 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38 24 27 Alonzo Menifield 33.5 25 29 Da Un Jung 32.5 26 30 Devin Clark 27.5 27 31 Modestas Bukauskas 25 28 32 Gokhan Saki 22.5 28 34 Klidson Abreu 22.5 30 33 Justin Ledet 21 31 35 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 32 36 Darko Stosic 17.5 33 39 Mike Rodriguez 10.5 34 38 Aleksa Camur 10 34 NR Jordan Wright 10 36 NR John Allan 5 36 40 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 36 40 Roman Dolidze 5 36 40 Shamil Gamzatov 5 40 43 Andreas Michailidis 0 40 43 Dequan Townsend 0 40 NR Dustin Jacoby 0 40 NR Ike Villanueva 0 40 43 Khadis Ibragimov 0 40 43 Marcin Prachnio 0 40 NR Maxim Grishin 0 40 43 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 40 43 Vinicius Moreira 0

