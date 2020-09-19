9/19/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The fat lady isn’t singing yet but she does appear to be warming up to sing the New York Mets’ (23-28) swan song. Steven Matz was torched early as the Mets got crushed by the Atlanta Braves (30-21) in a 15-2 loss. The Mets desperately need to bounce back and even up their weekend series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson (4-2, 4.17 ERA) to the mound tonight. Peterson pitched well on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was stuck with a tough loss when the Mets couldn’t give him a lack of run support. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Ian Anderson (3-0, 1.64 ERA). Anderson was dominant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings last Saturday to defeat the Washington Nationals and pick up his third win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: