Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 30 – Sept 5/07 – NC (Alexander) – $3,600 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, fined $2,400 for failed drug test)

WEC 34 – Jun 1/08 – W (Castillo) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

WEC 36 – Nov 5/08 – W (McCullough) – $21,500 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus, $7,500 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 38 – Jan 25/09 – L (Varner) – $16,500 ($9,000 to show, $7,500 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Krause) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

WEC 43 – Oct 10/09 – L (Henderson) – $22,000 ($12,000 to show, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

WEC 45 – Dec 19/09 – W (Ratcliff) – $34,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – L (Henderson) – $14,000

WEC 51 – Sept 30/10 – W (Varner) – $38,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

WEC 53 – Dec 16/10 – W (Horodecki) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)*

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – W (Kelly) – $111,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Rocha) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – W (Oliveira) – $109,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 137 – Oct 19/11 – W (Siver) – $129,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – L (Na. Diaz) – $105,000 (30,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – W (Stephens) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 150 – Aug 11/12 – W (Guillard) – $190,200 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,200 from Guillard for missing weight, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – L (Pettis) – $41,000*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Noons) – $82,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – L (dos Anjos) – $48,000*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – Nov 16/13 – W (Dunham) – $146,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – W (Martins) – $156,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Barboza) – $164,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Miller – Jul 16/14 – W (Miller) – $170,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Alvarez) – $126,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus)

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Jury) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver – Jan 18/15 – W (Henderson) – $146,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus)

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Makdessi) – $152,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – L (dos Anjos) – $109,000 ($79,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/16 – W (Oliveira) – $228,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 to win, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Cote) – $234,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Story) – $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – N/A (fight cancelled but he was paid still) – $88,000*

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Brown) – $196,000 ($88,000 to show, $88,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Masvidal) – $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Lawler) – $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till – Oct 21/17 – L (Till) – $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Medeiros) – $330,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – L (Edwards) – $180,000 ($160,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Perry) – $390,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Hernandez) – $450,000 ($165,000 to show, $165,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – W (Iaquinta) – $410,000 ($170,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Ferguson) – $245,000 ($175,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Gaethje) – $195,000 ($175,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (McGregor) – $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Pettis) – $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – D (Price) – $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $6,804,800