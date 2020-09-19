MMA Manifesto

May 30, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) celebrates after her submission victory over Hannah Cifers (blue gloves) in their strawweight fight during UFC Fight Night. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Dern Career Earnings

 

(one LFA fight & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

LFA 24 – Oct 13/17 – W (Polk) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Yoder) – $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 224 – Mar 12/18 – W (Cooper) – $48,450 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $13,050 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Ribas) – $36,500 ($33,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Cifers) – $120,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Career Earnings: $270,450

 

