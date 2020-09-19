Niko Price Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Thatch) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – NC (Morono) – $29,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, fined $1,000 for failed drug test)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – W (Jouban) – $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Luque) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Sullivan) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Brown) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – L (Razak Alhassan) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – W (Means) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Neal) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Vick) – $119,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Luque) – $62,000 ($57,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – D (Cerrone) – $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $740,000