Professional Athletes That Gamble

We all know that athletes are banned by sports governing bodies from betting on sporting events in which they may have insider knowledge on how they may turn out. But while there are some very good reasons for such a ban, there is nothing to prevent athletes from enjoying casino gambling once in a while.

In this article, we will take you on a quick tour of some of the famous sportsmen and women who have been known for their penchant for a high-roller trip to the casino. Read on to find out more!

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

One athlete who knows how to work out craps odds is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. With a nickname like “Money”, you would not really expect Mayweather to exhibit anything other than profligacy, although he did just pay for the funeral of George Floyd. He is known for throwing his cash around at the casino as well as betting eye-watering sums of money on sporting events as well.

2. John Daly

John Daly is another sportsman who has become known for his excesses. Along with an alcohol addiction and a problem with binge eating, Daly is known to have lost a fair amount of money playing slots in Las Vegas. Daly freely admits to these loses, and can sometimes be seen to were gambling paraphernalia when he takes to the golf course.

3. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is an NBA legend, winning a place on the All-Star team no fewer than 11 times. Aside from basketball, however, Barkley is also known as somewhat of a serial gambler. He claims to once have won over $700,000 during a single weekend of gambling, although he estimates that he has lost over $10 million over the course of his playing career.

4. Antoine Walker

Former Celtics and Mavericks player Antoine Walker is believed to have made over $100 million over the course of his glittering sporting career. In recent years, however, Walker’s gambling habit has landed him in hot water. After racking up over $822,000 in three Las Vegas casinos over the course of a night, he was arrested and forced to declare bankruptcy when his credit card was declined.

5. Eidur Gudjohnsen

Having suffered an injury while playing for Premier League club Chelsea in London, Gudjohnsen managed to lose close to half a million pounds in casinos. The Icelandic striker later explained his actions as part of a way to beat the loneliness and despair that he felt at being out of action for so long.

Athletes are just like you and me in almost every single way. They eat, drink, party (sometimes) and like to gamble as well. Many of the characters on this list ended up in trouble because of their habits, so remember to stop when the fun stops.