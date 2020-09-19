UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Chaos reigned at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley, as Colby Covington beat his bitter rival Tyron Woodley and walked away with the biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Colby Covington: $310,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald Cerrone: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyron Woodley: $215,000 ($200,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khamzat Chimaev: $143,500 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $129,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $99,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damon Jackson: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Niko Price: $67,000 ($57,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica-Rose Clark: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mirsad Bektic: $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Nam: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Spann: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Dvorak: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mayra Bueno Silva: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mara Romero Borella: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darrick Minner: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Journey Newson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Irwin Rivera: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Alpar: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Laramie: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jerome Rivera: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)