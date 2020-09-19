It’s a beautiful fall day here on Long Island and I’m sitting outside writing about the Chargers. I guess not much has changed in the last twenty-five years. Yesterday was the 33rd anniversary of my first Dead show and the 50th of the passing of Jimi Hendrix. It was Rosh Hashanah and we lost Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Yet I’m still out here writing about the Bolts. Last week’s game was for the first three quarters…boring. Without preseason I guess it’s not all that surprising, but what little I saw of other games made me feel like we were especially sloppy. After the Browns lit up the Bengals on Thursday, it seemed like our offense is particularly shitty. The biggest takeaway after watching Tyrod Taylor is how much of a one-read QB he is. It didn’t appear like he went through options, but waited for someone to get open and then threw, usually high. There is a reason that Taylor has not established himself as consistent starter. It’s not that he’s never gotten a chance. It’s that he’s limited. He took the Bills to the playoffs, but it took ANDY FUCKING DALTON to get in and keep us out. They couldn’t get past Jacksonville in the first round. He was in Cleveland for a reason, to keep the seat warm for Baker Mayfield. He’s like Derek Anderson, with less passing ability. Taylor almost got Mike Williams killed, just as Rivers did time and time again.

That being said, I did see how Phil threw two picks against the Jags. After his first drive, all the “salties” were calling out the Chargers for letting him go. No matter what Rivers and the Chargers do without each other this year, it was clearly for the best. I do think Mike Williams needs to be careful about how he falls, despite his comments to the contrary. People who say Williams is injury-prone need to look at what he’s putting himself through each week. He’s lucky not to be in a body bag next to Malcom

Floyd. My biggest issue with the offense is the OC. They have watched Taylor practice and know his limits. Shane seems to be running the offense just like he did with Phil. Taylor can clearly escape pressure more than Rivers, even if that’s not saying much. But we were avoiding the run needlessly in the first half. I know that Ekeler had a record number of carries, apparently, but he was definitely underutilized. I know the lack of targets was mentioned. Taylor’s best and most accurate throws were when he was rolling out. The passes to Henry, Allen, and even Guyton along the sideline were the best of the day. But Taylor will only work for so long. Rivers’ interception parade, starting with the game at Oakland, ensured that we’d pick a new QB in the draft. Herbert won’t sit beyond this year.

Pouncey going on IR is hardly a shock. Like Okung last year, I only care that the team has a plan in place since there is no way they could have been surprised by this. I read that they didn’t take that big a cap hit for the year, so that’s good.