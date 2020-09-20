Your Daily Cartoon: Making sense of MLB analytics

By September 20, 2020 9:33 am

Analytics are the name of the game in MLB these days, as there’s a stat no quantify nearly everything.

WAR is a popular one that’s often referenced, and we’re still not exactly sure how it can be calculated.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

