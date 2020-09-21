Leon Draisaitl Wins Hart Trophy, Lindsay Award

Leon Draisaitl is the MVP of the NHL. On Monday night, in a 30 minute special, Draisaitl was announced as the winner of both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. The Hart Trophy is awarded annually to the league’s Most Valuable Player, and is voted on by the PHWA. The Ted Lindsay Award is awarded annually to the “most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

Draisaitl is the fourth Oiler to win the Hart Trophy, joining teammate Connor McDavid (2017), and Hall of Fame players Mark Messier (1990) and Wayne Gretzky (1980-87). He is also the fourth Oiler to win the Ted Lindsay Award.

Connor McDavid won the award in both 2017 and 2018, while Messier won it during the 1989-90 season. Gretzky won the award, then named the Lester B. Pearson Award, in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1987 while with the Oilers.

In addition to winning his first Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, Draisaitl also was named a 1st Team All-Star by the NHL. He’s joined at forward by wingers David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) and Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers).

McDavid finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting, while Ethan Bear was tenth in voting for the Calder Trophy.