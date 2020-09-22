Euro 2020 Odds: Who Will Win At Next Year's Tournament?

The coronavirus pandemic has got the whole world by the scruff of their necks, and even the mightiest organizations had no other choice but to succumb and give in to the quarantine rules. UEFA EURO 2020, one of the most anticipated events of this year’s summer, has had to be postponed until the summer of 2021, leaving billions of football fans worldwide at the bay of their sporting and betting inspirations. The odds for the next winner of the European championship were quite unpredictable, as since the last EURO, held in 2016 in France, lots of footballing fire powers have risen to prominence and are now ready to set the venues around Europe on fire. So, who is going to be the one to take the crown of a European king off Cristiano Ronaldo’s head? Or does the Portuguese genius still have what it takes to lead Portugal to another Henri Delaunay Trophy? While we are left hanging for another year without the top-level European football, let us predict which team will win the tournament.

The Wider Picture

In 2007, UEFA came up with the decision to extend the European Championship from 16 to 24 teams, making it to the group stage of the final, and EURO 2021 will be the second consecutive championship to follow this rule. Thus, the number of competitors that are going to charge for the title is quite overwhelming. Below are the seven teams that are the most likely to lift the trophy above their heads on the 11th of July 2021.

The Netherlands

One of the first things you need to know about the tournament is that the Dutch guys are back. After a protracted period of stagnation following the FIFA World Cup Final 2010, in which the KNVB subordinates lost 1-0 to Spain, the Netherlands is back and prospering. The team has accumulated quite an impressive lineup with the likes of van Dijk, Depay, van de Beek, de Jong, and others. Even though we are not going to see the flying Dutchman, Robin van Persie, this team is looking sharp both in offensive and defensive mode, and there is surely a lot to expect from them.

Belgium

Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, and company are surely regarded as one of the favorites for winning EURO 2020. Their team looks menacing, and there is nothing one can do about it. Yet, experts claim that 2021 will become Belgium’s last chance to lift silverware, as the country’s so-called “golden generation” is gradually entering their 30s. What is more, the team seems to be out of sorts, with its players currently showing quite bipolar levels of the game. While Thibaut Courtois has cemented his place between the sticks of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard still struggles to show the level of football the fans are used to seeing during his spell at Stamford Bridge. Hopefully, Eden will get back to his old form, and we will see the footballing genius at his best once again.

Spain

The summer of 2021 is surely going to be full of surprises, as La Furia Roja is surely going to fight back for its image of the European kings of football. The period of total domination on both European and global arenas of 2008-2012 still propels fans to consider Spain as an indisputable favorite in any competition the team enters. Nonetheless, we have to remember that this is only the everlasting Real Madrid’s legend, Sergio Ramos, who’s left from that legendary squad captained by Iker Casillas.

Germany

Every football fan in the world remembers the facial expression of a devastated Lionel Messi after the final whistle of the 2014 FIFA World Cup when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany. Unfortunately, the next world cup in Russia has turned out to be a disaster for Joachim Löw‘s team, as they did not even make through the group stage. In contrast to Spain, Germany has taken proper care of fostering the new generation of prodigies, and its attacking trio of Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz looks as something for the opponents to be afraid of.

England

“Football is coming home” that was the chant that the English fans used to sing when the team reached the semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2018. Even though England did not make it to the final, it seems like analyzing the Three Lions is a vapid conversation, as their young squad has gained even more experience over the last two years, and now Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, and company are ready to show what they are really made of.



France

World Cup champions and, probably, the most balanced team at the moment with every single position on the pitch being graced with one or two worldwide football starts. Those who want to gamble responsibly shall definitely bet on France, as it seems to be the pivotal favorite of the tournament. Lots of experts claim that France will win, as it is hard to beat the team that has Mbappe and Griezmann in the attack, Pogba and Kante in the midfield, with Hernandez and Umtiti in the defense, and Loris guarding the goal.

Portugal

It is a safe bet to say that the reigning European champions and the Nations League winners will be eager to defend their title. Portugal seems to have improved its team even more with the likes of Joao Felix, Moutinho, and others, while the “forever young” CR7 is ready to beat the record and become the highest international goal scorer in history. There is surely a lot to expect from Portugal in this tournament.

Let’s Sum It Up

The qualifying process for UEFA EURO 2020 was long and exhausting, with a lot of teams losing their chance to participate in the finals of this glorious tournament with a rich history. Nonetheless, this is what makes football the best sport in the world – it is extremely competitive, and becoming the best in it takes talent, organization, and years of hard work. One thing is known for sure: that night of the 11th of July 2021 at Wembley will be something every single football fan in the world won’t forget.