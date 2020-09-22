Ravens primed for MNF home game vs. Chiefs

When I first saw this game on the schedule, I was drooling. Of course, I did not know that both teams would be 2-0 or that the iconic opposing quarterbacks would each be still somewhat physically limited by lingering effects of groin strain.

Yet here we go with possibly the most interesting matchup so far this season.

Clifton Brown of the Ravens official website characterized the upcoming game from the Baltimore team perspective:

“This entire week will be devoted toward Monday night’s upcoming showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs.

“They are the only team with two wins over Baltimore since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback midway through 2018. However, those two games were in Kansas City. Now, the Ravens finally get their shot at the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.

“This won’t be just another game, so why pretend? People have been talking about Ravens vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football since this spring when the schedule was released. Both teams have held up their end by winning their first two games.