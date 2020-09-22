Top five NFL performers from week 2

It was a marvelous second week of the NFL season with a dramatic finish in Dallas, and exceptional individual performances throughout the league. Here are the top five performers from players on winning teams in week two.

5) Ryan Tannehill–Tennessee Titans–The veteran quarterback from Lubbock, TX completed 18 of 24 passes for 239 yards in a 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tannehill had great chemistry with tight end Jonnu Smith of Philadelphia, PA, who had the best game of his NFL career. Smith had a career-high 84 receiving yards and had two touchdowns in one game for the first time in four NFL seasons.

4) Aaron Jones–Green Bay Packers–The running back from Savannah, GA, was simply a beast on the ground at Lambeau on Sunday, as he had 18 rushes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 68 yards and another touchdown in a 42-21 Packers win over the Detroit Lions. Green Bay rebounded after a sluggish start where they were outscored 14-3 by Detroit after the first quarter. The Packers outscored the Lions 31-0 in the middle frames.

3) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys–Speaking of comebacks, Dallas came back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 on Sunday. Dak Prescott of Sulphur, LA completed 34 of 47 passes for 450 yards and one touchdown, along with three rushing touchdowns in the dramatic one-point Dallas win.

2) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills–The native of Firebaugh, CA had a strong game for the AFC East Division-leading Bills on Sunday. Allen completed 24 of 35 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 Buffalo win over the Miami Dolphins in south Florida.

1)Russell Wilson–Seattle Seahawks–It was simply another strong performance by Superman on Sunday night as Wilson completed 21 of 28 attempts for 288 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-30 Seahawks win over the New England Patriots. Wilson, who also had 39 rushing yards, had a quarterback rating of 132.1.