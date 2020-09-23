Jimmy Butler shares Heat's formula for winning pivotal Game 4

The Miami Heat won the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Boston Celtics seized the momentum back winning Game 3, setting the stage for an epic showdown on Wednesday night, given all that was at stake for each team.

And Game 4 did not disappoint, no matter how you look at it.

Each team’s superstars — Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler — were completely ineffective during stretches, which opened the door for an X-Factor to take over.

Luckily for the Heat, that’s exactly what Tyler Herro did.

The 20-year-old rookie had his coming-out party in the game, dropping 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting, en route to a 112-109 win. He was the best player on the floor and his teammates weren't afraid of letting him take over. Even Butler himself let Herro take center stage, especially in the fourth quarter, which ended up being the Heat's key to victory — sharing the wealth. Butler spoke about it after the game.

“I’ve been on teams where I put up a lot of shots, and scored this amount of points, and I haven’t won anything,” Butler said. “So obviously that’s not the formula. Here, we all get a piece of the pie. We all hoop.”

Jimmy Butler on value of Heat’s offensive balance after ECF Game 4 win over Celtics: “I’ve been on teams where I put up a lot of shots & scored this amount of points & I haven’t won anything. So obviously that’s not the formula. Here, we all get a piece of the pie. We all hoop.” pic.twitter.com/XByBfazql3 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 24, 2020

And hoop they have — now just one game away from clinching a spot in the NBA Finals.