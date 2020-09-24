Episode 8 of 'The Common Sens Podcast'

The latest episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’ dropped last night and is available for your listening pleasure.

On this week’s show, Hailey (@hailey_salvian) and I talk about the Senators’ anticipated (but lackluster) announcement that the team would be returning to its roots and rebranding under the franchise’s original 2D logo.

We also discussed the news and implications of Mark Borowiecki testing the unrestricted free agent market before delving into Hailey’s recent 2020 NHL Draft features that examined what the Senators may be poised to do with their first two selections in the first round.

I hope you enjoy this week’s episode!