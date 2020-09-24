Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid from FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi is staying at Barca at the moment. The same cannot be said for FC Barcelona’s other star striker in Luis Suarez of Salto, Uruguay. On Wednesday, Suarez signed a contract with Atletico Madrid. As part of the deal, Atletico will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in bonus payments according to Reuters Media.

The transaction will see Suarez remain in La Liga. He had played in the top division in Spanish soccer from 2014 to 2020, and scored 147 times in 191 games with FC Barcelona. Prior to joining Barca, Suarez played one season with Nacional in Uruguay from 2005 to 2006, another season with Groningen of the Netherlands from 2006 to 2007, four seasons with Ajax of the Netherlands from 2007 to 2011, and three seasons with Liverpool of the English Premier League from 2011 to 2014. Suarez has 317 goals in 467 games.

Suarez has also had a huge impact for Uruguay on the international scene. He has 59 goals in 113 appearances for the South American nation. Of the 59 goals, seven have come at the most prestigious soccer tournament on the planet, the World Cup.

Suarez scored thrice for Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The first goal came in a 1-0 win over Mexico, and then he scored twice in a 2-1 Uruguay win over South Korea. Then at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Suarez scored twice in a 2-1 Uruguay win over England, and then at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Suarez scored for Uruguay in a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, and in a 3-0 win over Russia.

With Suarez however, there is also a history of controversy. He has got into severe trouble for being the Mike Tyson of the soccer world. On three occasions, Suarez has bit his opponents, which each time have resulted in severe punishments. The most notable case came at the 2014 World Cup when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. As a result, Suarez was suspended four months.