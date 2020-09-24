MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Sept 24/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jessin Ayari (16-5) vs Luigi Vendramini (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Jordan Williams (9-3, 1 NC) vs Nassourdine Imavov (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Dusko Todorovic (9-0) vs Dequan Townsend (18-10) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) vs Nikita Krylov (26-7) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Jamie Mullarkey (9-0) vs Fares Ziam (6-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 17th

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-7) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0) – UFC 254 – Oct 25th

Phil Hawes (8-2) vs Jacob Malkoun (4-0) – UFC 254 – Oct 25th

Stefan Struve (29-12) vs Tai Tuivasa (9-3) – UFC 254 – Oct 25th

Thiago Santos (21-7) vs Glover Teixeira (31-7) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Carlos Diego Ferreira (17-2) vs Drew Dober (23-9, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Tanner Boser (19-6-1) vs Andrei Arlovski (29-19-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7th

Alan Jouban (16-7) vs Jared Gooden (17-4) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Robbie Lawler (28-15) vs Mike Perry (14-6) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Malcolm Gordon (12-4) vs Su Mudaerji (12-4) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Blaydes – Nov 28th

Gian Villante (17-12) vs Jake Collier (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Hermansson – Dec 5th

Merab Dvalishvili (12-4) vs Cody Stamann (19-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Hermansson – Dec 5th

Bellator

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (21-2) vs Arlene Blencowe (13-7) – Bellator 249 – Oct 15th

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) vs Douglas Lima (32-7) – Bellator 250 – Oct 29th

Featherweight Championship: Patricio Pitbull (30-4) vs Pedro Carvalho (11-3) – Bellator TBA Nov 12th

