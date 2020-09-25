6 Baseball Gifts You Should Give To Baseball Fans

The game of baseball can be one of the most entertaining sports for gaming fans and spectators. It’s no wonder that it has such a huge fan base. In fact, almost everyone pretty much knows a baseball fan… that is, if you’re not one yourself. For your friend, family member, colleague, or neighbor who’s an avid baseball fan, you may want to surprise them with a great gift that reminds them of their favorite game. There are plenty of options that you may consider.

If there’s a holiday or birthday coming up soon, you don’t have to scramble around, looking for the perfect gift. Here are some of the best baseball gifts that you can give to a baseball fan.

1. Dugout Mugs®

If there is something that baseball fans enjoy, it’s got to be grabbing a cold drink during the game. And why not make the experience special for the baseball fan in your life with a baseball bat mug made from an actual baseball bat.

One of the best features of these mugs is that they can be customized to your loved one. You can have the name of the fan as well as their favorite team engraved onto the mug. The company is officially licensed by the Major League Baseball, and offers some of the best and most unique dug out mugs.

2. Baseball Lace Bracelet

Sometimes it’s the simple things that make the most impact in people’s lives, and this is definitely true with trinkets like a baseball lace bracelet. As the name suggests, it’s made from an actual baseball glove lace. What makes this one special is that you can have a special quote printed on the bracelet.

The fact that they’re affordable and easy-to-access means that you may even consider giving your favorite baseball fan more than a single bracelet. This will remind them of both the great game as well as the person who cared about them enough to provide them with such a great and thoughtful gift.

3. Long Ball Licorice

The company behind Long Ball Licorice officially licensed the product’s name after getting the blessing of Babe Ruth’s family. This scrumptious treat was born after the ban on chewing tobacco in the minor leagues.

Licorice is made from black and red raspberry and is a great candy to have on the pitch as well as off it. It’s also a well-known tobacco substitute with many baseball players using it in place of dip tobacco. It also helps players to keep their mouths moist during game play. For the baseball fan in your life who’s looking to turn over a new leaf and ditch some bad habits, licorice could be the perfect candy for them.

It will kill the cravings and get them well on their way to making healthy life choices. This type of candy is super pleasant to chew and can also act as a great tension-reliever during the game.

4. Baseball Bottle Opener

Another way to make that after-game drink special is a baseball bottle opener. This opener is magnetic and is created by cutting an actual baseball into two pieces. One piece is then attached to a magnetic bottle opener. For the baseball fan who loves a good drink, this can be a perfect way to show your appreciation for them and their favorite game.

5. Knob Shot™

From the same company that brought you Dugout Mugs®, Knob Shot™ is a shot glass made from a bat handle. This unique gift is the perfect conversation starter for after-game parties. You definitely can’t go wrong with giving your loved one this fun and unexpected shot glass to show your appreciation. It’s also great gift for collectors who are looking for decorative pieces to add to their collection.

6. Baseball Phone Case

A phone case can be an excellent gift to give that baseball fanatic. They come in different designs and with different images and patterns. For instance, you could get one with the logo of their favorite team. You could even decorate the phone case yourself.

You can get a case for pretty much any type of phone. Just secretly find out what type of phone they’re using and get them the prefect phone case. They’ll be surprised at how you managed to get them a surprise that they probably wouldn’t have expected. Plus, such simple gestures can go a long way.

Final Thoughts

From phone cases to bottle openers, there are plenty of options available that make the perfect present for the baseball fan in your life. The gifts above are not expensive, but they’re useful and can help in creating lasting memories. Choose one that you think your baseball fan would enjoy and surprise them.