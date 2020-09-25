9/25/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (26-31) have kept their faint playoff hopes alive for another night. A 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals (23-34) last night helps but the Mets need to keep winning to have any hope entering the weekend. That quest will resume tonight as they continue their four-game series with the Nationals. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46 ERA) to the mound tonight. Porcello had his best start as a Met on Sunday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets couldn’t generate any offense in the contest. The Nationals will counter with their ace, righty Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67 ERA). Scherzer pitched well in his last start, allowing two unearned runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, but got stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: