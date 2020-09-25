The Livest Dog at UFC 253: Ludovit Klein

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Ludovit Klein

Opponent: Shane Young

Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

We’ve got a relatively unknown European prospect coming in on short notice – there’s really no surprise that he comes in as an underdog against a three-fight UFC veteran. However, his style is the perfect kind of matchup for Young. He has great power in his hands and forces the action, while Young is much more likely to pick apart people from the outside. I fully expect Klein to get in his face and force him to throw more often than he wants, which is when Klein lands his big KO blows.

Additionally, while Young has some decent ground skills, Klein’s takedown defense, particularly his strong use of hips, is outstanding. So if Young tries to get this to the ground, expect that to be another thing that could get him caught.

If you got in on these odds earlier, there’s a chance you got a much better price. However, if you don’t like them now, consider looking at the KO prop instead.





2020 Record: 10–17

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$23

Return on Investment: -1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)