UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Sept 25/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5 2 2 8 Tyron Woodley 312 3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5 4 4 Conor McGregor 259 5 5 3 Gilbert Burns 218 6 6 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5 7 7 6 Stephen Thompson 182 8 8 11 Vicente Luque 180 9 9 15 Anthony Pettis 169 10 10 11 Neil Magny 152 11 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5 12 12 9 Michael Chiesa 146 13 13 Niko Price 138 14 16 Muslim Salikhov 136.5 15 17 Claudio Silva 134 16 19 13 Geoff Neal 116 16 13 16 Robbie Lawler 116 18 20 7 Demian Maia 113 19 21 James Vick 112 20 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 104 21 23 Warlley Alves 103 22 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99 23 25 Matt Brown 94.5 24 26 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94 25 27 Li Jingliang 92 26 28 Randy Brown 91 27 29 Mike Perry 90.5 28 30 Belal Muhammad 86 29 31 14 Nate Diaz 85.5 30 32 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 31 33 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 32 34 Jake Matthews 70 33 NR Alan Jouban 67.5 34 36 Diego Sanchez 66.5 35 52 Daniel Rodriguez 62.5 36 38 Alex Morono 60.5 36 35 Dwight Grant 60.5 38 39 Khaos Williams 60 39 40 Song Kenan 57 40 41 Mickey Gall 56 41 42 Lyman Good 55 42 43 Alex Oliveira 54.5 42 43 Dhiego Lima 54.5 44 37 Bryan Barberena 54 44 45 Ramazan Emeev 54 46 46 Peter Sobotta 51.5 47 47 Miguel Baeza 49.5 47 47 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 49 49 Tim Means 48.5 50 50 Takashi Sato 45 51 62 Sean Brady 43 52 51 Danny Roberts 42 53 53 Michel Pereira 33 54 54 Mounir Lazeez 30 55 56 Nicolas Dalby 27 56 58 Laureano Staropoli 23.5 57 57 Christian Aguilera 22.5 58 59 David Zawada 20 58 59 Max Griffin 20 60 61 Jesse Ronson 15 61 63 Court McGee 12 61 63 Erik Koch 12 63 65 Emil Meek 7 64 NR Matthew Semelsberger 5 65 66 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 66 68 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 66 68 Anthony Ivy 0 66 NR Carlos Condit 0 66 NR Carlton Minus 0 66 68 Cole Williams 0 66 68 Gabriel Green 0 66 68 Jason Witt 0 66 68 Niklas Stolze 0 66 68 Rhys McKee 0 66 68 Zelim Imadaev 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

