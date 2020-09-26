Kai Kara-France Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – W (Garcia) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 234 – Feb 10/19 – W (Paiva) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31/19 – W (De La Rosa) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Moreno) – $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Nam) – $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fighter incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $215,500