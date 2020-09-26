Kevin Shattenkirk scores second career playoff overtime winner

Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, NY scored one of the biggest goals of his National Hockey League career on Friday. The veteran blueliner scored the overtime winner at 6:34 of the extra period from Victor Hedman of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, and Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, MO, in a 5-4 Tampa Bay Lightning victory over the Dallas Stars in game four of the Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. With the win, the Lightning have taken a three games to one series lead in the best out of seven series.

This was Shattenkirk’s second playoff overtime winner of his National Hockey League career. The first playoff overtime winner came in a 3-2 win for the Washington Capitals over the Pittsburgh Penguins in game three of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on May 1, 2017. The Penguins would come back to win the series four games to three en route to winning the Stanley Cup over the Nashville Predators.

In the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to date in Toronto and Edmonton, Shattenkirk has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. He is a +10 with six penalty minutes, one power play poal, two game winning goals, 40 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots, 50 hits, nine takeaways and 22 giveaways.

An All-Star with the Blues in 2015, this is Shattenkirk’s first year in Tampa Bay after one year in Colorado with the Avalanche, seven seasons with the Blues, one season with the Capitals, and two seasons with the New York Rangers. In the regular season with Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk had eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points and was a career high +22.

Game five of the Stanley Cup Finals will take place on Saturday. This will be the first time since 2009 when games played during the Stanley Cup Final are on back-to-back nights, That season the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by scores of 3-1 in the first two games of the series on May 30 and May 31 respectively, however the Penguins came back to win the series four games to three.