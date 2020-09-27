By Jeff Fox | September 27, 2020 12:09 am

Diego Sanchez Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 1 Finale – Apr 9/05 – W (Florian) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 54 – Aug 20/05 – W (Gassaway) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

TUF 2 Finale – Nov 5/05 – W (Diaz) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 60 – May 27/06 – W (Alessio) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night 6 – Aug 17/06 – W (Parisyan) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Sanchez vs Riggs – Dec 13/06 – W (Riggs) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC 69 – Apr 7/07 – L (Koscheck) – $22,000*

UFC 76 – Sept 22/07 – L (Fitch) – $22,000

UFC 82 – Mar 1/08 – W (Bielkheden) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

TUF 7 Finale – Jun 21/08 – W (Fioravanti) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 95 – Feb 21/09 – W (Stevenson) – $120,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF 9 Finale – Jun 20/09 – W (Guida) – $115,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 107 – Dec 12/09 – L (Penn) – $50,000*

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – L (Hathaway) – $50,000

UFC 121 – Oct 23/10 – W (Thiago) – $170,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Live: Sanchez vs Kampmann – Mar 3/11 – W (Kampmann) – $270,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $160,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs Ellenberger – Feb 15/12 – L (Ellenberger) – $110,000 ($60,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Silva vs Stann – Mar 3/13 – W (Gomi) – $108,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 to win, $12,000 fine for missing weight)*

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – L (Melendez) – $130,000 ($70,000 to show, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 14/14 – L (Jury) – $70,000*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Khabilov – Jun 7/14 – W (Pearson) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

TUF: Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – L (Lamas) – $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Miller) – $170,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Lauzon) – $100,000 ($80,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – W (Held) – $180,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – L (Iaquinta) – $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – L (Brown) – $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (White) – $210,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Gall) – $268,000 ($99,000 to show, $99,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – L (Chiesa) – $123,000 ($103,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Pereira) – $226,000 ($103,000 to show, $103,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 253 – Sept 26/20 – L (Matthews) – $127,000 ($107,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,388,000