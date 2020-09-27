Nick Foles is special, leads Bears off the bench in win

Nick Foles is something special.

He proved it in Philly not once, but twice and now he’s done it again, this time with Chicago.

After benching starter Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, Foles entered the game with the Bears down 26-10 and only what did what Trubisky did two weeks earlier- bring Chicago back from behind to win.

Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards and three touchdown passes in the victory. He was effective and downright inspirational as the Bears were rolling offensively with Foles under center.

Its almost gotten to the point right now that teams not only know, but believe that when Foles is on the field playing, he’s got some magic in him. Some quarterbacks have that magic, that belief, that aura, that spirit about them, guys like Brady, Brees, Rodgers, Wilson and Mahomes- and Foles is on par with them too.

Chicago not only scored three times in the second half with Foles, but they had anther possession that ended with a controversial pass intercepted in the end zone, and a second drive that ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone to Anthony Miller, who later caught the game winner with under two minutes to play.

So now for the Bears, we are in the midst of a week-long QB controversy. Go back to Trubisky, who was 2-0 on the young season with a come-from behind win of his own in Week 1, or ride with Foles who was impressive on Sunday against Atlanta?

Either way, whatever they choose, it’s a good dilemma to have, and for teams playing the Bears, whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, you know you’ve got something very special in Nick Foles.

The world saw it again on Sunday, just in case they had forgotten.